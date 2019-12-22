Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.34

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and traded as high as $81.53. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 288,262 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.4034 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

