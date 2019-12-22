Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.34

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and traded as high as $81.53. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 288,262 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.4034 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.
