Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £17,400 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,888.71).
Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.49 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 178.50 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.01 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
