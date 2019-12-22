Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £17,400 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,888.71).

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.49 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 178.50 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.01 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price (up previously from GBX 290 ($3.81)) on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

