ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 7,488,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,351. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

