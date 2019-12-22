ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.03 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Gate.io, COSS and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $62.63 million and $4.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,253,884 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Allbit, Huobi, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, Rfinex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

