Hyperion Market Capitalization Tops $19.64 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $3.22 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00184578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.01181032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00119418 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.