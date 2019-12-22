HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCM. CLSA started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

HCM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 232,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth $24,263,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth $13,200,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,821,000 after purchasing an additional 254,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

