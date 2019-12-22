Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have commented on HUSKF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC set a $10.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

