Hush (HUSH) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Hush has a market capitalization of $322,953.00 and $434.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. During the last week, Hush has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00396299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00074056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00094126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

