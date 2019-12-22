Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOTC. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

HOTC opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12 month low of GBX 253 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 430.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hotel Chocolat Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61). Also, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Insiders have sold 726,395 shares of company stock worth $270,154,650 in the last quarter.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

