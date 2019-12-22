Holo (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $104.22 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and OOOBTC. Holo has a market capitalization of $104.22 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,506,838,214 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liqui, Binance, ABCC, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

