Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Downgraded to “Reduce” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo (TSE:HEXO) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.25.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.58.

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.11. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$11.29.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

