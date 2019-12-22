Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $19.22 million and $1.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.01184725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph's total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,046,121 coins.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

