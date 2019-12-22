Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading Up 5%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 404,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 390,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.