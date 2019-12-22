Happycoin (HPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $577,188.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00601052 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,163,140 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

