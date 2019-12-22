H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $1.03. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

