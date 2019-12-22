Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237 ($3.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of GNC stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 267.10 ($3.51). 3,001,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

