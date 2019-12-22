Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,054. The company has a market cap of $661.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,923,078.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,940 shares of company stock worth $33,211,462. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

