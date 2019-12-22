Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.22 ($42.11).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €34.49 ($40.10) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.38.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

