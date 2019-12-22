GoldFund One Day Trading Volume Tops $950.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $130,926.00 and $950.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048007 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001609 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,452,764 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

