GoldCoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $512,438.00 and approximately $19,074.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00559274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008527 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

