GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $14,898.00 and $12,487.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

