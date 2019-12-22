Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 719,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.76. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.