Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,775,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the previous session’s volume of 296,431 shares.The stock last traded at $46.31 and had previously closed at $46.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.