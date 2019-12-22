GAPS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. GAPS has a market capitalization of $62.80 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00084367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last week, GAPS has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00056034 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000917 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,376.48 or 0.99260205 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.