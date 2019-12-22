GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $4,168.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00557075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008527 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000516 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitBay, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Poloniex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

