Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Futurepia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Futurepia has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Futurepia has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,660.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Futurepia

Futurepia's total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Futurepia's official message board is medium.com/futurepia. Futurepia's official website is futurepia.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Futurepia

Futurepia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

