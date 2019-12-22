Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Up 14.3%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, 289,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 75,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie upgraded Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

