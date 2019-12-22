Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.67

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and traded as high as $36.43. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

