Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortinet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. 2,025,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,495 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 69.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fortinet by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.