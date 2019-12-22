FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

