Faceter Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $534,115.00 and $2,581.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. During the last week, Faceter has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.02 or 0.06859227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.