Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

XOG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 11,344,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.