Etherparty Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $137,652.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

