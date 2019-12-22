EtherGem Price Down 3% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $61,890.00 and $6,242.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00186477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01197347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.