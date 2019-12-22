Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.04

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.04 and traded as high as $439.80. Essentra shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 403,778 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 483.33 ($6.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.26.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

