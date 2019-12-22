Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

ESQ stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 66,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

