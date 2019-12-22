Ergo Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Ergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007280 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $108,058.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 9,376,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,976 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

