EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives $104.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.66. 9,118,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

