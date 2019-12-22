Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 150,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,917. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 130.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

