Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.11

Shares of Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $26.00. Enteq Upstream shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and a PE ratio of -88.33.

Enteq Upstream Company Profile (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

