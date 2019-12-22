Energi (NRG) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $50.34 million and $328,766.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00028565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00184778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.01185943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119974 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 23,922,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

