Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.91. 525,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

