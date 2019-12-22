Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. Encore Capital Group also posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after acquiring an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. 486,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

