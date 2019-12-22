Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Liquid and BitForex. Elysian has a total market cap of $53,543.00 and $400,512.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

