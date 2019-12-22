Elrond (ERD) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Elrond has a market cap of $14.30 million and $2.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,249,166,667 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

