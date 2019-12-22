ELA Coin (ELAC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

