Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

