Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EFT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

