e-Chat (ECHT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. e-Chat has a total market cap of $3,700.00 and approximately $10,068.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.06794141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . e-Chat’s official website is echat.io

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

