e-Chat (ECHT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,219.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One e-Chat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $3,783.00 and $10,219.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.10 or 0.06628198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001304 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.